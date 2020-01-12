Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.50. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $52.59.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.67% and a return on equity of 958.33%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

