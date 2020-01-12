BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.