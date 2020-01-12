BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF)

