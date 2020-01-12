Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given New GBX 1,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

BNZL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,138.89 ($28.14).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,040 ($26.84) on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,084.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,076.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54.

In other news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £53,467.20 ($70,333.07).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

