Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post $387.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $376.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.37 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $345.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In related news, Director Steve Bartlett acquired 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $260,147.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 155,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

