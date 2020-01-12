Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 over the last ninety days. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 682.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.