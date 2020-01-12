Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.