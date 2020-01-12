Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

VCV stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

