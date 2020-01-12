Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VLT opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

