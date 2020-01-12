Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:OIA opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

