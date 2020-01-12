American Financial Group Inc (AFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 27th

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.47. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $90.20 and a 12-month high of $111.86.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $21,462,000.00. Also, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

