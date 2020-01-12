Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-254 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.85 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2019
After-Hours guidance to 0.43-0.47 EPS.
Shares of SPWH opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $344.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
