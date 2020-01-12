Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.09-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.09-1.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.71.

ELAN opened at $28.73 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

