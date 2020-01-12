Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 36,597 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 44.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

