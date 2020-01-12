Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CPS has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper-Standard currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $507.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.65. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $77.77.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $729.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.47 million. Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 53.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 106.9% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,631 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 53.3% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 51.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.