COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLGN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 189.62%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Research analysts forecast that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

