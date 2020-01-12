Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $925,940.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,533.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217. Company insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bayerische Motoren Werke Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
Bayerische Motoren Werke Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
General Motors Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.24
General Motors Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.24
Computer Task Group Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Computer Task Group Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Cooper-Standard Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”
Cooper-Standard Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”
COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine
COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Boyd Gaming Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
Boyd Gaming Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report