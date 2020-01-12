Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $925,940.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,533.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217. Company insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

