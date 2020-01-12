AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.96.

NYSE AZN opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $51.23.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

