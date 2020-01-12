Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. Five9 has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 374.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan Kam sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $202,461.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James B. Doran sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $31,851.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,233 shares of company stock valued at $16,925,311. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1,672.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five9 by 27.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth $1,808,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.