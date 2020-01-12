Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Get Forestar Group alerts:

FOR stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.87. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Forestar Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forestar Group (FOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.