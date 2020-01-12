Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BCEI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,354.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228,314 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $9,266,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

