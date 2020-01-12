Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $26.75 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PEGI. National Bank Financial lowered Pattern Energy Group from an outperform rating to a tender rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Pattern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pattern Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Pattern Energy Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pattern Energy Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.94.

NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Pattern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

