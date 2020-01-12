AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AXGN has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 8.20. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 9,583.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

