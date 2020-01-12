Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

BOH opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average of $86.32. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 53,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

