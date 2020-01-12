DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.00. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 57,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.