DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.00. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.
About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.
