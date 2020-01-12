Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Fastly stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. Fastly has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $30,708.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,367 shares of company stock worth $14,309,118 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,696,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,879,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

