Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has $55.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $49.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 159,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 438,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,693 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

