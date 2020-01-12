DAOstack (GEN) Market Capitalization Tops $4.95 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $5,686.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.