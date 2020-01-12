Creditbit Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Creditbit has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a market cap of $11,008.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditbit alerts:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

CRB is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org . The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Creditbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.