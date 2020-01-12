BeatzCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $905,947.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 91.6% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000243 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

