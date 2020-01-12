XYO Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. XYO has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $3,093.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.46 or 0.05923552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001171 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, KuCoin, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

