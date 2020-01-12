Mirai (MRI) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Mirai has a market cap of $2,520.00 and approximately $331.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00166359 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000235 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

