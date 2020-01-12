Content Value Network One Day Volume Hits $295,683.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, UEX and BitForex. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $295,683.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,442,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

