Nestree Price Tops $0.0030 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Nestree has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $50,414.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00052494 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00078664 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,139.43 or 0.99728101 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00054985 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,051,319 tokens. Nestree's official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree's official website is www.nestree.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

