$318.76 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report sales of $318.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $304.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $33.78 on Friday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $876.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,590,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

