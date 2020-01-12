Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

KBR stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in KBR by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 192,067 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in KBR by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in KBR by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

