NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $2.98 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.76 billion to $10.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $13.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.35.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $244.32 on Friday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $245.93. The company has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

