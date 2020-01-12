Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post sales of $716.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $663.50 million and the highest is $756.00 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,154,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,841,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 757.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,099,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,638,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 87.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,090,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,832 shares during the period.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

