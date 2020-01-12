PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.79-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. PVH also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 9.45-9.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PVH. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.68.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

