WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.74-4.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $436-453 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.08 million.WD-40 also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.74-$4.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $185.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.25. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $153.91 and a fifty-two week high of $199.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.72 and its 200 day moving average is $183.70.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on WDFC. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised WD-40 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut WD-40 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Earnings History and Estimates for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PVH Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
PVH Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
WD-40 Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance
WD-40 Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance
Short Interest in NTN Buzztime Inc Expands By 42.9%
Short Interest in NTN Buzztime Inc Expands By 42.9%
Xtant Medical Holdings Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Xtant Medical Holdings Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Taseko Mines Ltd Short Interest Update
Taseko Mines Ltd Short Interest Update
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report