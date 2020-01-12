WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.74-4.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $436-453 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.08 million.WD-40 also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.74-$4.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $185.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.25. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $153.91 and a fifty-two week high of $199.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.72 and its 200 day moving average is $183.70.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on WDFC. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised WD-40 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut WD-40 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

