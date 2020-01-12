Short Interest in NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Expands By 42.9%

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NTN Buzztime stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.75% of NTN Buzztime at the end of the most recent quarter.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

