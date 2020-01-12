Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of XTNT opened at $1.60 on Friday. Xtant Medical has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.