Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 364,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGB shares. National Bank Financial cut Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.90.

Shares of TGB opened at $0.57 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.44 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 751,444 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 168,889 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,106,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $926,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

