Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $4.25 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

