Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN MSN opened at $0.87 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios; and other products comprising mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers and accessories, cameras and video cameras and accessories, and miscellaneous electronic and novelty products.

