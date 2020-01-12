Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Expands By 68.5%

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centrus Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Centrus Energy worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $6.78 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

