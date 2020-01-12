Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PW stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power REIT stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 7.79% of Power REIT worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

