Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.49 and last traded at $35.49, approximately 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDRR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 37.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period.

