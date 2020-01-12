FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Stock Price Up 0%

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) rose 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.16 and last traded at $64.07, approximately 16,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 18,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.6759 dividend. This represents a $6.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period.

