X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Up 0.1%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62, approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 117,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the quarter. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SWS Partners owned about 0.75% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

