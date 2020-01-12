Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Stock Price Up 1%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)’s stock price rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.63, approximately 5,156 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia India Consumer ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,931,000.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Price Down 0.3%
Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Price Down 0.3%
FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund Stock Price Up 0%
FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund Stock Price Up 0%
X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%
X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Price Up 1%
Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Price Up 1%
X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0%
X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares India 50 ETF Trading 0.8% Higher
iShares India 50 ETF Trading 0.8% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report