Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Stock Price Up 1%

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)’s stock price rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.63, approximately 5,156 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia India Consumer ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,931,000.

